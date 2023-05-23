Russia’s steel production on the rise in April, WSA says

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia gained 1.9% year on year in April 2023 and totaled 6.4 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

Steel production in Russia dropped by 0.6% annually to 25.1 mln metric tons in January - April 2023, according to the report by WSA.

Steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries stood at 7.5 mln metric tons in this April, having increased by 5.9% in annual terms. These countries produced 28.9 mln metric tons of steel within four months of 2023, down 7.9% year on year.

Global steel production edged down by 2.4% in annual terms to 161.4 mln metric tons in April 2023, WSA reported.