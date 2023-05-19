UK sanctions against Rosbank to have no impact on its operations

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Sanctions imposed by the UK on Rosbank will not affect its operations in any way, the bank’s press service told TASS.

"The sanctions introduced by the UK against Rosbank will not impact our work in any way. The bank continues to function as usual, executing all transactions in rubles both remotely and across a wide network of branches. All terms of service and product tariffs remain the same," the bank noted.

Rosbank stressed that it has one of the highest capital adequacy ratios among Russian banks and, thus, can ensure seamless, quality service for its clients.

Earlier today, the UK imposed sanctions on a number of Russian companies and financial institutions, including Rosbank, Tinkoff Bank, Metallinvestbank and dom.rf. Starting this year, Rosbank has also been under US and EU sanctions.