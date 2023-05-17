Russia should work actively to become technologically independent — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. So far, Russia relies too much on technologies from unfriendly nations, so it should work actively to become technologically independent, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said.

"Despite the results that had been achieved, our dependence on foreign technologies in general remains quite noticeable. Mostly, these companies come from countries that are not quite friendly to us, from countries that had imposed a technological blockade on us," he said, adding that access to such technologies "has either been closed or seriously complicated."

"It is very important for us to work actively to replace foreign equipment with domestic equivalents," Medvedev added.

Addressing the presidium of the Presidential Council for Science and Education on Tuesday, he called upon its participants to discuss "additional measures that may be required to achieve technological independence," including those related to financing, regulations and responsibility.

"Amid the conditions of the sanctions pressure, we need to continue the work of replacing foreign equipment with high-quality domestic equivalents. The main goal is to meet the needs of the science in the most critical areas within the shortest possible timeframe," Medvedev added.