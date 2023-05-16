SPB Exchange adjusted net profit down 25% to $24.12 mln in 2022

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The adjusted net profit of the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange (SPB Exchange) under IFRS for 2022 amounted to 1.93 bln rubles ($24.12 mln), down 25%, the trading platform said on Tuesday.

The net profit of the platform without adjustment for 2022 rose 10.3-fold.

The platform’s total revenue reached 7.74 bln rubles ($96.51 mln), which is 1.78% more than in 2021 - 7.6 bln rubles ($94.77 mln). In comparison to 2021, revenue from services and commissions fell by 57.83% to 2.57 bln rubles ($32.04 mln), while 86.92% of these funds accounted for revenue from organizing trade and clearing center services - the company's major operating activity.

Interest income, net trading income, and investment income increased 6.83-fold to 3.74 bln rubles ($46.59 mln) as a result of the St. Petersburg Exchange's effective placement of equity capital received from the company's IPO in 2021.