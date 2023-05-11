Bank of Russia projects GDP growth at 4.2% in Q2 2023

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP contraction amounted to 2.3% in Q1 2023, according to the Central Bank’s estimation, whereas in the second quarter the Bank of Russia expects economic growth by 4.2%, according to the report on the regulator’s monetary policy released on Thursday.

The Central Bank also noted that a higher level of consumer and investment activity in January-March of this year, as well as unemployment remaining close to minimum levels, permit upgrading the outlook on GDP growth rates in 2023 to 0.5-2% (up from minus 1% to 1% projected previously). In 2024, the economy will continue recovering, returning to the level of Q4 2021 as early as by the end of 2024, the Bank of Russia believes. By 2025 GDP growth rate is expected to stabilize at the range of 1.5-2.5%.