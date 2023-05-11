Russian exporters’ monthly volume of transactions in yuan up almost 14-fold in one year

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian exporters boosted the volume of transactions in yuan from $0.5 bln to $6.9 bln per month (13.8-fold) in one year (from March 2022 to March 2023), whereas importers increased the volume of such transactions from $1.4 bln to $7.7 bln (5.5-fold), according to the Bank of Russia’s review of financial market risks released on Thursday.

The share of the Chinese yuan in export-import operations soared amid a reduction of the share of ‘toxic’ currencies in settlements as the yuan’s share in the export structure equaled 18% as of March 2023, whereas its share in the import structure totaled 27%.

The share of the yuan on the Russian exchange and OTC markets is also on the rise. On the exchange spot market, the yuan’s share rose to 36.1% in April 2023, whereas on the OTC market it increased to 22.3%, standing at 31.5% and 17.6% as of the end of 2022, respectively.