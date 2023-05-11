Arkhangelsk airport to resume work in November after upgrade

ARKHANGELSK, May 11. /TASS/. The Talagi international airport in Arkhangelsk will resume work in November after an upgrade, which continues since May 1, the regional administration's press service said on Wednesday.

"The Arkhangelsk international airport will resume receiving aircraft in November, 2023," the press service said. "This will happen after the work to upgrade the runway, which is due to be completed in November."

The upgrade's first stage, which will be completed in November, includes works on the 2,000-meter runway and taxiways, and on lighting equipment. The second stage will include works on treatment facilities, a patrol road and an emergency rescue service building. These works are due to be completed in 2024. They will be organized not to interfere with the airport's regular work.

Currently, asphalt concrete slabs and coatings and lighting equipment are being dismantled.

Presently, flights to Arkhangelsk are served at the Vaskovo airport of local airlines. It can serve aircraft with smaller capacities: from 50 to 72 seats. During the upgrade, the Vaskovo airport will serve flights to main destinations: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Naryan-Mar, Murmansk, Kazan, Syktyvkar, Cherepovets. In October 2022, the state-run company, engaged in transport upgrade, Rostransmodernization, signed a contract on the upgrade of the Talagi airport complex. The contract price is more than 8 billion rubles ($105 million).