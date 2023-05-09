Von der Leyen pledges to crack down on circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, May 9. /TASS/. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Tuesday that more sanctions would be slapped on Russia to combat sanctions circumvention, according to the broadcast of her speech by the European Commission press service.

She said that the European Commission intends to continue imposing new sanctions against Russia, reiterating that the new restrictions will aim to crack down on circumvention of existing ones.

According to a statement of the European Commission press office, the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions was handed to EU member countries for approval on May 5.