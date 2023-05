MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate in the curse of trading on the Moscow Exchange fell below 77 rubles for the first time since March 31, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 10:01 Moscow time, the dollar rate decreased by 1.37% to 76.98 rubles.

By 10:13 Moscow time, the dollar rate slightly slowed down the decline and reached 77.27 rubles (-1%). Meanwhile, the euro rate fell by 0.89% to 85.41 rubles. The yuan exchange rate lost 0.86% dropping to 11.172 rubles.