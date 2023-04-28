Uzbekistan to get supplies of Russian gas via Middle Asia-Center pipeline

TASHKENT, April 28. /TASS/. Plans are in the works for delivering Russian gas to Uzbekistan via the Middle Asia-Center gas pipeline, Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said on Friday on the sidelines of the Second Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Plans call for supplying Uzbekistan with gas sourced from Russia through the Middle Asia-Center main gas pipeline. Previously, the Bukhara-Ural gas pipeline had been under review as a potential route for delivering such supplies, but that proposal was dropped given the pipeline’s excessive wear and tear," the minister said. The stakeholders are currently calculating the cost of building the compressor stations required for the reverse flow of gas. Once that stage is complete, the parties intend to sit down for negotiations on the terms of supplies, he noted.