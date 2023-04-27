Russian, Turkish nuclear sector specialists working in concert — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish nuclear experts, engineers and other specialists engaged in construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) are working in unison, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russian and Turkish nuclear industry specialists, engineers and workers are laboring in a well orchestrated manner and as a team, owing to which construction of the NPP is fully in line with the approved schedule," the Russian leader said.

"Now, it [Akkuyu] is the largest nuclear power construction project worldwide," Putin stressed.