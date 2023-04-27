Russia sees no need for further cuts in oil production — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia does not yet see the need for an additional reduction in oil production by OPEC + countries and does not expect a shortage on the oil market due to the decision, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

When asked of there is a need for additional production cuts by OPEC+ countries he replied:

"No. We only made a decision a month ago, and it will come into force from May for those countries that have joined."

Novak noted that OPEC + can adjust the volume of oil production cuts if necessary. He also clarified that the volume of voluntary oil production cuts will be taken into account when determining the level of implementation of the OPEC+ deal.

"We think it is possible because basically those countries that fulfill their obligations have joined," he said.

In March, Russia made a decision to voluntarily cut oil production. After that the reduction of production was extended through June, and then - until the end of the year. Alexander Novak explained that the reduction in oil production is aimed at reducing the discount on Russian oil and ensuring stable supplies.

In late March, Novak said that Russia was close to reaching the target level of production cuts. According to him, Russia in March was to reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from the average level in February, defined in accordance with independent sources. According to OPEC, Russia produced 10 million barrels of oil per day oil in February.