Russian regional authorities may decide on social aid for special military op’s servicemen

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to draft by May 17 amendments regarding the right of regional authorities to decide on measures aimed at social support of families of soldiers involved in the special military operation, the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Economic Development have been instructed to draft proposals regarding legislative amendments that would give local authorities the right to develop and implement social support and assistance program measures for the families of servicemen involved in the special military operation," the statement reads.

