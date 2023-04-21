Sibur plans building new polypropylene plant

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Sibur plans to build a new polypropylene plant on the Zapsibnetekhim site in Tobolsk, according to the notice of public discussion of preliminary papers of the environmental impact assessment and the facility design documents.

"The project presented for public hearing anticipates construction of a propane dehydration and polypropylene production plant subject to the maximized use of already available power and feedstock infrastructure of the Tobolsk site," a Sibur spokesperson told TASS. The project will be implemented within the framework of the agreement between the company and the energy ministry on the upgrade of existing and construction of new facilities.

The public hearing will be held from April 28 to May 28. The environmental impact assessment timeframe is from November 1, 2022 to July 31 of this year.