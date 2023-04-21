Arctic consortium, Chinese university to cooperate in tourism, medicine

TOMSK, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian-Asian Consortium for Arctic Research and the Ocean University of China plan to develop projects in medicine and tourism, and the Northern Sea Route, the Northern Forum's Deputy Executive Director and the North-Eastern Federal University's representative Daryana Maximova told TASS.

"With the Ocean University of China we have discussed three directions, which would be interesting for them and for Russian regions," she said at the International Forum of Associations and Consortiums of the Northern Territories. "Those are tourism, medicine and the Northern Sea Route."

The projects include the attraction of Chinese tourists to the Russian Arctic, implementation of the traditional Chinese medicine, and pharmaceuticals, she continued. Additionally, the parties will attract industrial partners from Russia and China.

The consortium's initiators are the North-Eastern Federal University and the Northern Forum international organization. The consortium unites scientific, educational and other organizations in Russia and Asia. Nowadays, its members are 16 institutions in Russia and China.

The International Forum of Associations and Consortiums of the Northern Territories is a key event over Russia's chairing the Arctic Council in 2021-2023.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of the Arctic states. Its members are Russia, Denmark (together with Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, the USA, Finland and Sweden. In 2021, the year of the organization's 25th anniversary, the two-year chairing role in it passed from Iceland to the Russian Federation. About 35 events are due in 2023.