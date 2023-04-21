Russian pipeline gas supplies to China up 2.2-fold in Q1 to $1.76 bln

BEIJING, April 21. /TASS/. The cost of Russian pipeline gas deliveries to China in January-March 2023 amounted to $1.76 bln in value terms, a 2.2-fold increase year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Friday.

No information was provided on physical volumes of pipeline gas imported by China in the reporting period.

Turkmenistan still ranked first among Beijing’s key pipeline natural gas suppliers, with deliveries totaling $2.42 bln in the period (up by around 14%), the service said. Russia came second, followed by Myanmar (up by 26% to $409 mln).

In March, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China reached $588.7 mln in money terms, down by 9% month-on-month.

According to official figures, Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to China climbed 2.63-fold in value terms in 2022 to $3.98 bln.