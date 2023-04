MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate on April 18, 2023 at 81.6279 rubles, which is 12 kopecks higher than the previous value.

The regulator lowered the official rate of the euro by 50 kopecks to 89.659 rubles.

The official yuan-to-ruble rate has been lowered by 3 kopecks to 11.852 rubles.