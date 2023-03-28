Scientists find greenhouse gases concentration grows quicker in 2022

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The speed of growing concentrations in the atmosphere of main greenhouses gases, carbon dioxide and methane, grew in 2022 against 2021-2020, the national hydrometeorology service, Roshydromet, said in a report on climate conditions in Russia in 2022.

"The concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is increasing steadily. In 2022, it hit another maximum. The average annual value at the Russian Federation's stations in reference conditions was more than 422 particles per 1 million. The stations under regional conditions also show an increased concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2). In 2022, the average annual concentrations of CO2 were 447.5 particles per million and 433 particles per million at the stations in the Prioksko-Terrasny Nature Biosphere Reserve (the Moscow Region) and in Obninsk (the Kaluga Region), respectively. According to the Russian Federation's reference stations, CO2 concentration's growth rate in 2022 increased compared to 2020 and 2021," the report reads.

The concentration increase made 3.4-3.5 particles per million in 2022. It is significantly higher than the global average growth rate for the previous ten years and 2021, which, according to the World Meteorological Organization, amounted to 2.5 particles per million per year, the Russian specialists reported.

"The average annual methane concentration at the Russian Arctic stations in 2022 approached 2,020 particles per billion, at the stations in the Prioksko-Terrasny Nature Biosphere Reserve and in Obninsk it reached the values of 2,036.9 particles and 2,115 particles, respectively. In 2022, was recorded a strong increase in the concentration of methane at the Teriberka (Murmansk Region) station (20 particles per billion per year). The trend of the growing methane concentration rate has been observed on a global scale," the report reads.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, in 2020 and 2021, the annual increase in methane concentration (15 and 18 particles per billion) was record high over the entire observation period since the early 1980s. According to the Teriberka station, the average monthly concentration increase from April to August, 2022, exceeded 30 particles per billion year-over-year, which is also a record over the entire observation period at the Teriberka station.

The greenhouse gas concentrations variability analyzed measurements taken in the atmosphere surface layer at five stations. Three stations (Teriberka, Tiksi, Novy Port) are located in the Arctic, two stations are located in Russia's European part - Obninsk and the Prioksko-Terrasny Nature Biosphere Reserve. At the station in Obninsk, in addition to measurements of greenhouse gases in the surface layer, specialists also measure concentrations in the atmosphere's entire thickness.