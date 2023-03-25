Putin, Erdogan content with upward trend in bilateral trade, economic ties – Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced their content with the positive trend in bilateral trade and economic relations in their telephone conversation, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"They focused on pressing issues of the Russian-Turkish partnership in a variety of fields. They expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including gas supplies and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey," the statement said.