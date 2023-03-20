Russia may launch direct flights to Myanmar, Malaysia, South Africa, Ethiopia — regulator

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia may launch direct flights to eleven countries: Myanmar, Malaysia, South Africa, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. This is according to a telegram the Federal Air Transport Agency sent to the heads of Russian airliners. The text of the telegram was obtained by TASS.

"To the airline’s executives: I ask you to submit proposals for the development of air transportation with the following countries to the Department of Transportation Regulation and International Cooperation at the Federal Air Transport Agency by 05:00 p.m. on March 22: opening direct flights from Russia to Myanmar, Malaysia, South Africa, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia," the telegram says.

The document also notes that the Federal Air Transport Agency is collecting proposals to increase air travel from Russian cities to cities in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Egypt, Cuba and Turkmenistan.