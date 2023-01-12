Kazakh companies purchase Russian sovereign bonds worth $1.4 bln — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Kazakh broker companies purchased Russian federal loan (OFZ) bonds totaling $1.4 bln from March 2022, Bloomberg news agency reports, citing the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Market Regulation and Development.

According to Bloomberg, Kazakh companies purchased Russian sovereign debt bonds mainly on behalf of clients that were residents of Russia and Kazakhstan.

The share of buyers from Kazakhstan was 48.7% within the period by December 1 and the share of Russians stood at 41.4%, the news agency said. Residents of the UAE and Slovakia were also among buyers.