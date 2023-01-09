Sales of Chinese car manufacturer Geely rise by 8% in 2022 to 1.43 mln vehicles

SHANGHAI, January 9. /TASS/. Sales of cars manufactured by Chinese company Geely in 2022 surpassed 1.43 mln vehicles, which is 8% more than in 2021, according to the company’s report published on Monday.

At the same time, the number of sold electric vehicles also significantly increased in the overall structure of sales. The company sold 262,300 electric cars in 2022, with the figure’s annual growth of 328%. In 2023, Geely plans to bring total vehicle sales to 1.65 mln vehicles.

In 2021, the company’s revenue increased by 10.3% year-on-year and reached 101.6 bln yuan (or around $14.9 bln), while profit fell by 22% to 4.35 billion yuan (around $639.7 mln).