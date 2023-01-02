Russia’s Federation Council prepares draft paper on gas alternatives for regional supplies

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. A draft law on the use of alternative kinds of gas in additional to natural gas for more efficient gas supplies to regions was prepared by Andrey Kutepov, head of the committee of the Federation Council [upper house of the Russian parliament - TASS].

A copy of the document sent to the government for the receipt of the opinion was seen by TASS.

"The draft was developed for purposes of implementing the list of assignments of Russian President Vladimir Putin on development of alternative eco-friendly energy resources, an action plan [roadmap] of implementing a socially focused and cost efficient system of gas infrastructure development and gas supplies to Russian regions, and further for the expansion of the domestic gas market and guaranteed supplies of liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas to the domestic market to meet utility needs of the population," the explanatory note to the document reads.

Current legislation regulates the procedure of supply and use "of exclusively natural gas" for purposes of gas supplies to households and industrial plants. At the same time, the procedure of using alternative kinds of gas for gas supplies purposes is not determined legislatively, the lawmaker said.

"Gas infrastructure development with natural gas use is not cost efficient in hard-to-reach areas and Russian regions without gas distribution networks or poor development of these networks. This task can be solved more efficiently with huge savings of federal and local budgets through the use of alternative energy sources as liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and compressed natural gas," as the explanatory note indicates.