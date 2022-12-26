Russia to develop travel card for foreigners — Minister

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Electronic visas should be restarted and a travel card for foreigners should be develop to improve accessibility to travels in Russia, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the meeting with representatives of the tourism industry.

"Regarding the inbound tourist traffic, we have a number of strategic issues in this regard - the electronic visa restart. Despite all the issues related to security, their current state and acuteness, we will initiate a dialog with law enforcement authorities to look for some options. There is also an issue of creating a travel card for cashless payments," the Minister said.

While development of domestic tourism remains a priority task, the outbound tourism topic should not be given up also, Reshetnikov noted. This refers to payments by the Mir cards in the first place.