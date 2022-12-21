Russia’s mineral fertilizers export quota to total almost 12 mln tons, extended until June

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian government has decided to extend the quotas on supply of mineral fertilizers from the country, with a corresponding decree having been signed, according to a statement released on the website of the cabinet on Wednesday. The quotas will be in force from January 1 to May 31, 2023.

"The export quota will total slightly over 11.8 mln tons. The Industry and Trade Ministry has been tasked with distributing the volumes between exporters. The quotas will not cover the supply of fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia," the statement said.

The decision "is aimed at supporting the sufficient volumes of fertilizers on the domestic market," the cabinet noted. Similar measures were assumed by the government in May when it set quotas until December 31. With subsequent changes they totaled amounted to around 15 mln tons in 2022.