Russia's external public debt down 5.2% in 9 months of 2022

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. As of October 1, 2022, Russia's external public debt amounted to $56.59 bln and decreased by 5.2% compared to its volume as of January 1, 2022, according to the Accounts Chamber.

"The state external debt of the Russian Federation as of October 1, 2022, amounted to 56,591.7 mln US dollars (80% of the upper limit of the state external debt of the Russian Federation in the amount of 70.7 bln US dollars) and decreased by 3,110.3 mln US dollars or by 5.2% compared to the volume as of January 1, 2022," the statement said.

The department noted that the volume of the domestic public debt of the Russian Federation for the reporting period decreased by 257.6 bln rubles ($4.21 bln), or 1.6%, and amounted to 16.2 trillion rubles ($264.7 bln). Its share in the total public debt of the Russian Federation increased from 78.8% to 83.3%.