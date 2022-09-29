Bank of Russia extends restrictions on money transfer across border until April 2023

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank has extended restrictions for individuals and legal entities on money transfers across the border that were imposed starting October 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, the regulator reported on Thursday.

The ban on transfer of funds to other countries will persist for individuals - non-residents from hostile countries not working in Russia and for legal entities from such states, the Central Bank said.

Earlier on Thursday the regulator extended restrictions on transfer of funds of non-residents from hostile countries from accounts of brokers and trustees to other states for another six months, noting that the decision was taken to support financial stability.