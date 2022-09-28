Russia’s oil output rises by 3.1% in January-August

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian oil companies increased oil and gas condensate production in January-August 2022 by 3.1% year-on-year to 354 mln tonnes, according to the materials of the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, output of oil with condensate in August amounted to 45 mln tonnes, a decrease of 1.1% compared to July this year and increase of 2.1% compared to August 2021.

Output of oil without gas condensate in August reached 42.1 mln tonnes, which is 0.7% more than in August 2021 and 0.2% less than in July 2022.

At the end of June, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia almost restored oil production in June to February levels after decline in March-April.