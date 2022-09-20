Iran to import 9 mln cubic meters of gas per day from Russia, says agency

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Iran will soon start importing 9 mln cubic meters of gas per day from Russia via the pipeline through the territory of Azerbaijan, Fars news agency reported citing the Iranian Petroleum Ministry’s report on Tuesday.

Moreover, Iran will accept another 6 mln cubic meters of Russian gas per day under the agreement on swap supplies, which suggest the shipment of similar volumes, though in the form of LNG for Gazprom’s clients from terminals in Iran’s south. LNG will be produced with Gazprom’s participation.

According to the agency, Iran plans to use up to 15 mln cubic meters of gas per day through supplies from Russia to improve gasification of its heavily populated areas in northern and western parts of the country, as well as to possibly deliver pipeline gas to Turkey and Iraq. Previously, it was reported Russian gas could be accepted through Turkmenistan for swap supplies to Turkey and Iraq, Fars added.