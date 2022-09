ANKARA, September 8. /TASS/. Turkey set an all-time record in terms of export of goods to Russia in August, according to data provided by the Turkish Exporters Assembly to TASS on Thursday.

"In August Turkey set an all-time record in terms of exports to Russia. Exports amounted to $738.527 mln in one month, an 87.2% increase compared with the same period last year," the organization said.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s total exports in the period rose by 13.1% to $21.3 bln.