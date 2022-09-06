Russia may increase wheat supplies to Vietnam — Agriculture Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Ministry of Agriculture sees great potential in increasing supplies of wheat from Russia to Vietnam, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Vietnam is an exceptionally promising market for a wide range of food items, from raw materials to finished goods. We are interested in extending supplies because we see significant opportunity, particularly in increasing grain supplies, because wheat is the most important commodity in Vietnam's imports and we are currently not supplying enough of it," he said.

According to Levin, Russia and Vietnam have historically maintained robust trading, economic, and political ties. "Especially in the sphere of food trade, because our countries complement each other extremely well in terms of climatic conditions, and we produce utterly non-competitive items for the most part. We've been steadily developing trade over the years; last year, we expanded it by 6% and have already surpassed $900 mln in trade turnover," Levin added.

He noted that Vietnam is Russia's largest pork export market. According to him, 50% of Russian pork exports go to the Vietnamese market. He recalled that Russia also supplies corn to Vietnam, as well as baby food. Vietnam, in turn, supplies Russia with coffee, nuts, fruits, and fish.

