Gazprom starts producing LNG at Portovaya facility — top manager

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Gazprom has already initiated production at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Portovaya compressor station in the Leningrad Region, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee Vitaly Markelov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Two process trains are currently operating at the plant.

"About 30,000 tonnes of LNG have been produced to date. The plant completed 72-hour comprehensive trials yesterday," Markelov said.

"Our LNG will enjoy demand," the top manager added.

The plant with the capacity of 1.5 mln tonnes comprises a marine terminal for LNG shipments by LNG carriers and a terminal for LNG shipments by motor transport.