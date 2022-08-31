Annual inflation in Russia slows to 14.31% on August 23-29

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia on August 23-29 slowed to 14.31% in annual terms against 14.6% a week earlier, according to the Ministry of Economic Development.

"For the week from August 23 to August 29, deflation was 0.16% after 0.15% for the week from August 16 to August 22. In annual terms, the price growth rate continued to decline to 14.31% year-on-year," the ministry.

According to the draft forecast of the socio-economic development of the Russian Federation until 2025, inflation in Russia by the end of this year will be at the level of 13.4%.