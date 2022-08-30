Gazprom suspends gas supplies to Engie due to non-payment for July supplies

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Gazprom will suspend natural gas supplies to France’s Engie from September 1 in view of non-payment for July deliveries, the Russian gas holding said on Tuesday.

Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian holding, did not receive in full payments for gas supplied to Engie in July under effective contracts as of the close of business on August 30, the Russian gas producer said. Further supplies of natural gas to a foreign buyer are prohibited under the presidential decree if the buyer fails to pay in full within the payment term under the contract.

"In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Engie about the complete suspension of gas supplies starting from September 1, 2002 until receiving funds for supplied gas in full amount," Gazprom said.