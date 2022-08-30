Nord Stream gas pumping to be halted until 04.00 am September 3 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Gas pumping over the Nord Stream pipeline will be halted from 04.00 am Moscow time of August 31 until 04.00 am Moscow time of September 3 in view of the repair of the single gas pumping unit remaining in service, Gazprom said in the notice on the Seeburger information platform.

Data of Nord Stream AG, the gas pipeline operator, evidence that no gas transport nominations are in place from 03.00 am Moscow time of August 31.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline is operating at 20% of the maximal capacity due to suspended operation of several gas turbines. Only one turbine is in the operable condition now.