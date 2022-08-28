Kazakhstan suspends military exports until end of August 2023

NUR-SULTAN, August 28. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan decided to suspend exports of military products until the end of August next year, according to the press service of the country’s government.

"Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the commission on defense industry issues. The participants reviewed the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to suspend exports of weapons, military equipment and military products until the end of August 2023," the statement said, adding that the members of the commission supported the proposal.

A meeting of the republic's Security Council was conducted on August 22 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which issues of weapon manufacturing and procurement, as well as export control in this area, were discussed.