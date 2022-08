BERLIN, August 4. /TASS/. Adidas lost more than 100 mln euro in revenues of the second quarter 2022 due to suspension of operations in Russia, the German sports footwear and apparel producer reported on Thursday.

"The company’s decision to suspend its operations in Russia reduced revenues by more than € 100 million during the quarter," Adidas said.

The company suspended operations of its website and app in Russia on March 9. Retail stores of the chain were closed on March 14.