US Treasury blacklists Skolkovo Foundation — statement

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against the Skolkovo Foundation, the Skolkovo Institute of Technology and Technopark Skolkovo and set the deadline to complete transactions with them by September 1, the Department said in its general license.

"All transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of any transaction involving one or more of the following blocked persons that are prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, September 1, 2022, provided that any payment to a blocked person must be made into a blocked account in accordance with the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR)," the document reads.

The deadline of September 1 also applies to Russian metals company MMK, as indicated in the general license.