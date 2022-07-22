Grain export deal to help overcome food crisis — Turkish defense minister

ANKARA, July 23. /TASS/. Friday’s signing of agreements on Ukrainian grain exports will make an important contribution into overcoming the global food crisis, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told CNN Turk.

"A lengthy and difficult process is behind. Our colleagues worked intensely, and eventually we could sign the document. Russia and Ukraine jointly account for two thirds of the global grain demand, and the food crisis has emerged due to the conflict in Ukraine and impossibility of grain deliveries, amounting to about 25 million tonnes. Overcoming this crisis is very important in order to tackle global famine and security issues," the official said.

Akar reiterated that the three states had created a 24/7 hotline connecting their militaries, adding that the military delegations had successful talks in Moscow on June 21 and Istanbul on June 13.

"As a result, we signed an agreement today, together with the Russian and Ukrainian colleagues," the Turkish defense minister said.

Besides, Akar expressed hope that the launch of Ukrainian grain transportation via the Black Sea would help to bring global food prices down.

According to the Turkish defense minister, the Istanbul-based coordination center would monitor ships along the entire supply route.

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday that creates a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the deal on behalf of Russia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on behalf of Turkey. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov signed it on behalf of Kiev, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put his signature under the document on behalf of the organization.