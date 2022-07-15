Russian businesses move to local software due to foreign IT vulnerability

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. As many as 16% of Russian companies that have fully shifted to locally-produced software, consider the use of foreign brands a security threat, according to joint research by the NAFI analytical center and Cyberprotect conducted in May among 500 representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in all regions nationwide.

"The companies that have decided to fully shift to local software are guided by the following reasons: the use of foreign software is vulnerable (16%); it is impossible to extend or pay for foreign software (13%); the cost of foreign software has surged (9%); it is necessary to follow the regulator’s requirements (9%)," the poll revealed.

The bulk of businessmen (61%) expect the move to local IT solutions to take several months. Representatives of construction, transport, logistics and warehousing firms adhere to such a view more frequently.

Every fifth respondent planning to shift to local software believes the process of software import substitution will take more time, about a year or more (19%). In contrast, 20% of entrepreneurs suggest they will be able to replace software within a shorter period, say one month.

"In many sectors, from system software, information security and data protection systems to applied software, including office software, mature technology, competitive technology, adaptive technology and ready-to-go compatible domestic solutions have been formed. It will take more time to search for specialized industry software that is closely related to already-built business processes or the operation of specific equipment. However, a sharp demand for the development of such solutions from large businesses and support for their development by the state will reduce this gap," Elena Bocherova, Executive Director of Cyberprotect, said, commenting on the results of the poll.