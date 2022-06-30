Moscow can resume direct flights to Bali, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Jakarta are in talks on possible resumption of direct flights to Bali from the Russian capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with Indonesian leader Joko Widodo on Thursday.

"The possibility to resume direct flights from Moscow to the resort island of Bali is under consideration," he said.

Putin noted that during the talks the two leaders paid attention to such a significant area of cooperation as humanitarian, cultural, tourist and educational exchanges.

"This, in particular, will be facilitated by the easing of anti-COVID restrictions for citizens' travel, as well as the existing visa-free regime," the Russian President added.

According to him, another promising area of humanitarian cooperation is the expansion of interregional and interreligious dialogue, "taking into account the fact that Indonesia is the world's largest Islamic country in terms of population."

"I would like to mention that recently a delegation of the Muslim regions of Russia visited Jakarta for the first time in history," the head of the Russian state said.