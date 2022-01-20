Cabinet to allocate $26.1 mln for regional, long-range aircraft projects — PM

VORONEZH, January 20. /TASS/. The Russian government will additionally allocate 2 bln rubles ($26.1 mln) for implementation of regional and long-range aircraft development projects, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday at a meeting on civil aviation development.

"We will further allocate about 2 bln rubles shortly for implementation of two other significant projects. One of them is a new wide-body long-range airplane and the other one is our regional Il-114-300 also developed on the instruction of the President. It is to replace obsolete An-24 aircraft on local airline routes," Mishustin said.

Authorities expect that Russian aircraft will enter the global market and "mechanisms of advance funding for the civil aircraft production sector are used proactively" to expedite this effort, the Prime Minister added.