Russia’s turnover-based fines for Google, Meta amount to 5% of income

MOSCOW, January 18./TASS/. A peace court in Moscow imposed a minimal turnover-based fine equaling 5% of annual income on US companies Meta and Google, according to recently published rulings.

According to the document, published late on Monday, the judge "sees no grounds to impose a penalty below the statutory minimum."

The court said that Google’s aggregate income amounted to approximately 144,438,324,000 rubles, while that of Meta stands at roughly 39,819,699,000 rubles.

A justice of the peace court in Moscow fined Meta Platforms over 1.99 bln rubles ($27 mln) on December 24 due to the systemic failure to remove prohibited information. The court also fined Google in the amount over 7.2 bln rubles ($97.7 mln) in a similar lawsuit.