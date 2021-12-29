Russian investments in Tajikistan surpass $1.6 bln over 13 years

DUSHANBE, December 29. /TASS/. Russia's investments in the economy of Tajikistan over the past 13 years have surpassed $1.6 bln, including $900 mln of direct investments, Head of Russia’s trade mission in Tajikistan Evgeny Korenkov told TASS.

"For several years Russia has been holding the leading position in terms of investments in the economy of Tajikistan and ranks second after China. The total volume of accumulated investments from Russia surpassed $1.6 bln over the past 13 years, including direct investments of over $900 mln," Korenkov added.

According to him, more than 300 Russian companies operate in Tajikistan, 10-15 of which have originated in Russian.