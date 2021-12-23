Russian economy more prepared for pandemic shocks than other countries — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian economy turned out to be more flexible and ready for pandemic shocks than many other countries when it came to the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday.

"Our economy, faced with the challenges of coronavirus infection, necessary, forced restrictions in this regard in the economy, and in social areas, despite all the challengers turned out to be more flexible and ready for these shocks than many other developed world economies," Putin said, adding that he will talk more about this later on the press conference.

Putin explained that we are talking about the first five to ten leading economies in the world. "And even if you were to take the top twenty," President Putin added.

"Our economic decline rate was 3%, which is much lower than in many leading economies in the world." And Russia recovered from these shocks much faster than other countries, the President stressed.

"Even last year we could already talk about these tendencies," he said. "Naturally, I took the graphs with me, and I’ll tell you about it now," Putin promised, moving on to specific figures that relate to the situation in the economy.