Moldova pays for Russian gas purchased for first half of December, says Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, December 20. /TASS/. Moldova’s gas distribution company Moldovagaz announced on Monday that it had transferred the payment for gas consumed in the first half of December to Russia's Gazprom.

"Moldovagaz has transferred the full payment for natural gas consumed in the first half of this December to Gazprom," according to the statement released on the company’s website.

Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years in October. The agreements particularly stipulated Moldova’s current payments for gas made in due time, however, another payment was not made on November 22, after which the Russian gas holding notified the country on possible suspension of gas deliveries within 48 hours due to the lack of payment on the current contract. After that the funds were transferred promptly. The issue was about roughly $74 mln, which includes the payment for gas consumed in October and the prepayment for November. The republic had difficulties with transfer of the funds on time, with a postponement required to pass the amendments to the state budget to allocate the funds.