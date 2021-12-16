Moscow court fines Twitter another $136,000 for refusal to delete banned content

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A Justice of the Peace court in Moscow has fined Twitter another 10 mln rubles ($136,000) for refusing to delete the content banned by the Russian legislation, with the total amount of the fine imposed on the company reaching 55 mln rubles ($748,000), the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS.

"The magistrate court department No. 422 of a Justice of the Peace court found Twitter guilty on two protocols complied under Part 2 and Part 4 of Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, access to which is subject to restriction under the legislation of the Russian Federation) and imposed a fine totaling 10 mln rubles - 3 mln and 7 mln rubles, respectively," the press service stated.

Considering all fines imposed earlier on Twitter, their total amount currently stands at 55 mln rubles ($748,000).

According to Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media Vadim Subbotin, Google, Facebook and Twitter have not deleted around 5,500 files with banned information, facing a fine totally worth over 140 mln rubles ($1.9 mln) as of today. The issue is about information about extremist files, as well as files that may stoke social or religious tensions, files with glorification of terrorists, the propaganda of drugs. The watchdog assumes measures on slowing Twitter traffic and imposes fines due to this. Particularly, a turnover-based fine will be imposed on Facebook (Meta Platforms) for the first time due to the failure to delete banned information on a systematic basis.