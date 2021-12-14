Kazakhstan turns to Russia for commercial electricity supplies

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has appealed to the Russian Federation for commercial electricity supplies amid issues with its own generation and a projected energy deficit, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s generating company Inter RAO (operator of exports and imports of electricity) Boris Kovalchuk said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday.

"Due to issues at its generating facilities, unscheduled repairs, as well as the growth of mining farms, Kazakhstan has also appealed to the Russian Federation for commercial supplies for the first time in a long time," Kovalchuk noted.

The Inter RAO chief told reporters at the end of November that the company was finalizing the creation of a trading subsidiary in Kazakhstan, in which Inter RAO would hold 51% of shares, while its Kazakh partners would have 49%.

Interim Head of the Trading Block and Member of the Inter RAO Management Board Alexandra Panina said earlier that the company might start commercial electricity deliveries to Kazakhstan amid possible energy shortages in the Central Asian country in November-December. Ideally, the company is ready to supply 600 MW of electricity to Kazakhstan, she added.