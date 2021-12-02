China introduces restrictions for import of goods from Russia - consulate-general

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. Chinese authorities introduced new restrictions on import of certain categories of goods from Russia, Russian Consul-General in Harbin Vladimir Oschepkov told TASS on Thursday.

"Since November 29, Suifenhe railway station temporarily does not accept box railcars from Russia with goods requiring manual unloading and non-containerized cargo like coal, iron ore, fertilizers, pulp, ore and agricultural produce. The actually introduced ban covered plenty of positions of Russian import in China, except wood," the diplomat said.

"On December 1, similar restrictive measures were introduced at another railway crossing point of Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli; they apply to lumber resources from Russia also, with containerized cargo being an exception," the Consul-General said.

Steps of the Chinese side were caused by worsened epidemiological situation in China’s border areas, he added.