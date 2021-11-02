Russian delegation in Glasgow can declare change in CO2 emission reduction goals

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Russian delegation may make a statement on a much stronger reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 at the international climate conference in Glasgow, WWF Russia Climate and Energy Program Director Alexei Kokorin told TASS.

"The strategy of socioeconomic development of Russia with the low level of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, approved by the government in recent days, sets a much stronger goal in the target scenario for 2030 than the one submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. This should be corrected and such declaration will have a very good impression for conference participants in Glasgow. It would be good to announce that we change the nationally determined contribution (NDC) in line with this strategy. The submitted contribution stated that emissions will not be above 70% of the 1990 level, while we see in the strategy that it amounts to 55% of the 1990 level. This is a huge difference," Kokorin said.

Russia’s emissions were at the level of 53% from the 1990 level, he added.

"The strategy feasibly and modestly estimates our opportunities that emissions will go down but after 2030 only. Their very slow growth will continue before that. It will mean that we will continue developing on the one part and, on the other part, measures of energy efficiency, energy saving, gas-fired generation facilities upgrade and certain abandonment of coal will bear fruit," the expert said.